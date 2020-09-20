Ruby Evelyn Camp

Services for Ruby will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home followed by a burial at Tyler memorial Park.
Ruby was born on May 26, 1927 to Benjamin and Elmina Bell Messer in Brownsville, Oklahoma. She graduated Tyler High and attended Tyler Commercial College. Ruby met the love of her life J.C. Camp, Jr in 1946. They dated for 6 weeks and were married on September 28, 1946 and remained happily married for the next 70 years until the Lord called J.C. home in 2016. J.C. used to say “Ruby” a precious jewel and that’s how he always treated her. In that 70 years they raised two boys, Ronny and Randy, traveled together, lived life and made many happy memories. Ruby was fiercely devoted to God and her family. Ruby was the epitome of a good wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always putting her family’s needs above her own.
Ruby was a devout Texas Rangers fan, but her favorite player was her great-grandson J.C. Camp. She loved attending his games and cheering him on.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Camp, Jr., her parents and siblings. Left behind to cherish her memory: sons Ronny Camp (Sarah), Randy Camp (Cindy), grandchildren, Carrie Camp (Amy), Cody Camp, Michal Kimball (Justin), Miranda Webb (Joey), and Colt Browning; Great-Grandchildren, J.C. Camp, Grace, Emma and Kate Kimball, Mason Courtney and Jolie Webb.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to care for a loved one at home. Our main wish was to keep our precious mother/grandmother at home until she went to her heavenly home. Our family is forever grateful for the love and care she received from Cindy, Alyssa, Julie, CeCe, Jaebo, Rory, Graceanne and the staff of Hospice of East Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of East Texas or to First Baptist Church of Omen.