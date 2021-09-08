Ruby Etheridge Meritt
PALESTINE — Ruby Juanell (Etheridge) Meritt entered eternal rest on August 16, 2021 at her home in Palestine, TX.
Ruby Nell was born in Reese, TX on May 25, 1928, to Henry Owen and Opal Lee (Smith) Etheridge. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1945 and then received her training as a hair stylist in Tyler. In 1947 she married Lee Thomas Meritt. Their life was spent in Tyler and then Palestine. In the mid-late 1950’s she operated her beauty salon from her home near Tyler prior to their moving to Palestine in 1961. She did the bookkeeping for her family owned Meritt Muffler Shops and Auto Parts businesses while maintaining her interests in sewing crafts. Ruby attended Crockett Road Church of Christ regularly until her health began to deteriorate.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and then husband Lee Tom. Survivors include son Tommy Meritt and spouse Debbie of Palestine, along with brother Charles Owen Etheridge and spouse Dianne of Bullard. Other survivors include granddaughter Allyssa Meritt and step-grandchildren, Eric Evans with daughter Haylee and Adam Evans with son Wyatt. In addition, nieces Glynna Merritt White, Anita Etheridge Johnson and Marcia Etheridge Truskett survive.
A private graveside service will be held at the Reese Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reese Cemetery Association, c/o C.O. Etheridge, 123 Dogwood Lakes Circle, Bullard, TX 75757 or other preferred charities.
