RUBY DORIS BERRY
TYLER — Doris “Mama” Berry, age 101, peacefully and victoriously met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to Face, January 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She heard the Lord say, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into your rest. Welcome Home!”
She was born October 6, 1921, in Henderson, TX, to Robert Neeley and Wren Carlisle. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1939. She married her high school sweetheart, Randolph Berry, August 1, 1941, which spanned 49 years. Doris was a devout lover of the Lord Jesus Christ and faithfully taught Bible classes. Music was her life and the song of her heart, always singing in choirs. She was a hard worker at the Asbury Hamburger booth at the annual East TX State Fair, the Asbury Arts & Crafts fairs, and the rummage sales. She was the annual organizer for the Berry family reunions, bringing all the family together. Doris was always ready to help and serve others, with love in her heart, a smile on her face and a song on her lips. She was diligent in her monthly Card Ministry to remember family and friend’s birthdays and anniversaries with love and blessings. Randolph was a grocery buyer for the Brookshire Grocery Company. In 1976 Doris began serving as a tour guide for the Brookshire Museum and Country Store. In 2011 she was awarded the Foundation Award for 35 years of outstanding dedicated service as a Tour Guide.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Rena Faye Williams; son-in-law George Bourque; great great grandson Carson Austin Mandelstein.
She is survived by son Randy Berry and wife Kay of Leander, TX; daughter Pamela Berry Bourque of Tyler, TX; son David Berry and wife Teresa of Tyler, TX.
Grandchildren: Sally Berry McCulloch and husband Neil of Leander, TX; Steve Berry and wife Misty of Leonard, TX; Wayne Rodieck and wife Debbie of Montgomery, TX; Julie Rodieck Johnson and husband Rodney of Tyler, TX; Brandi Berry Honeycutt of Big Sandy, TX; Ashley Nelson and husband Brian of Charlottesville, VA; Lindsey Pond and husband Brian of Midland, TX; Glenn Bourque and wife Kayellen of Tyler, TX; Victoria Bourque Mirimanian and husband Mark of Lindale, TX.
Great grandchildren: Katie Langehennig Mandelstein (Ben), Reid Langehennig (Mycah), Cameron Winn, Kaleigh Winn, Keaton Winn, Taylor Rodieck, Tyler Rodieck, Maddox Nelson, Hensley Nelson, Kate Bourque Wilburn (Mark), Josh Bourque (Lauren), Amanda Day Donahue (Dan), Steven Day (Andrea), Scott Mirimanian (Heather), Seth Mirimanian.
Great great grandchildren: Audrey & Hank Langehennig, Tyler & Mason Perales, Grace Donahue, Jacob & Abby Day, Maverick, Blaze, Phoenix and Zephaniah Wilburn, Taelyn Pool, and soon to be born Everest Bourque, Micah, Oliver & Rosie Mirimanian. Very special niece Charlotte Riddle and nephews Robert Furman Mims and John Beall.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Lanes Chapel Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Mama Berry by sending donations to Lanes Chapel supporting Nanda & Lisa Giri Nepal Missions.
Thanks to all who held us in their hearts with love and prayers.