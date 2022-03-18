Ruby Biggs Richard
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Pearl Biggs Richard are scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022 12 noon at Carter Temple CME Church with Rev. Brian K Thomas officiating.
Ruby Pearl Biggs Richard was born December 11, 1949 to her parents Simmie Biggs and Doris Magnolia Biggs. She was the 4th of nine children.
After graduating from Emmett J Scott High School in 1968, she attended Tyler Junior College and began working for Levi Strauss. While attending TJC, Ruby met her college sweetheart Thaddis Richard II and on March 18, 1972, they were married and moved to El Dorado, Arkansas. In this union she had three childern.
Once relocating to El Dorado, Ruby began working in the public school system then she turned her focus to early childhood development, working for Head Start. This lead to her owning and operating two daycares of her own. Ruby returned to her home town in 1994 and worked for TISD and the Andrew’s Center.
Ruby accepted Christ at an early age . She has been a life long member at Carter Temple CME Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Heriones of Jericho. .
She was preceded in death by her father, Simmie Biggs, and grandparents; Two Brothers and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother Doris Magonlia Biggs. Sons Thaddis Richard III (Teresa) Brian Richard (Ariel), Daughter La Toya Richard, 7 grandchildern and 3 great-grand children; a brother Ronald Biggs, sisters, Marilyn McLendon , Barbara Biggs and Jacquelyn Biggs, a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday 2:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!