Rubie Inez Sparks
JACKSONVILLE — Graveside services for Rubie Inez Sparks, 73, of Jacksonville will be 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 7, 2020, at Union Hill Cemetery. She was born June 7, 1947 and died August 2, 2020.
Survivors include Parents: Rosie Mae Johnson (mother) John Fuller (father); Son, Karl Allen (Chiquita) Sparks; Sister, Mona Holmes and Tanya Foreman; Brother, Johnnie Fuller; Grandchildren, Karlonda Inez, Karl Sparks Jr., Kendara (Andrea) Hall, Jamal Bowens, Khiana Starling.
