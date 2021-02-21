Ruben “Bubba” Ellis
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Bubba Ellis, 71, of Chandler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bristow officiating. A private interment will follow at Echols Cemetery on Jennings Mountain under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Ellis passed away February 17, 2021 in Tyler.
Ruben Corbett Ellis was born November 4, 1949 in Tyler, the son of William George Ellis and Molly Beth (Barton) Ellis. He was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church of Brownsboro and the Sharon Temple Shrine and Sharon Shrine Motor Corp of Tyler. Bubba spent a career working in automotive parts and sales, but his passion was playing the drums. Well known by musicians in the area, he played drums for many country and western bands. Bubba loved his family and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him and remembered for his great personality, big smile and infectious laughter.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Molly Ellis of Chandler; children, Chad Ellis and wife Stefani of Brownsboro, Meshia Powell and husband Rodney of Brownsboro; brother, Coy Ellis and wife Barbara of Chandler; grandchildren, Tanner Powell of Brownsboro, Madelyn Ellis of Brownsboro, Meadow Ellis of Brownsboro; nephew, Bill Ellis of Chandler; niece, Joann Ellis Conklin of Chandler and numerous other family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Powell, Tanner Powell, Bill Ellis, Lee Glaze, Larry Bearden and Ray Dark.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes family ready for baby: New photos with Patrick and Brittany
-
Stunning: Brittany Matthews' latest photo shoot as Mahomes family ready for baby
-
Important update on Whitehouse water situation
-
Tyler trucking company owner, friends gather to help drivers during winter weather
-
City of Tyler: water boil notice could be lifted as soon as Monday