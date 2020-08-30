Royce L. Lanier
TYLER — Royce L. Lanier was born December 19, 1928, to James Wilbur Lanier and Gordia Howard Lanier in Alto, Texas. He passed away at the age of 91 on August 21, 2020, after a brief illness. Royce married Ann Lee on June 24, 1955, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Royce was employed by the T.B. Butler Publishing Company for 50 years. During his long tenure of service, he served in several positions, primarily as Classified Advertising Manager.
Royce was a member of Tyler’s First Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean War. He was an avid deer hunter and loved spending time with his friends at the hunting lodge during deer season each year. He spent countless hours in his workshop, where he made many unique toys for the children in the family, who affectionately called him “Ra Ra.”
Royce was preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters, Lucille Dover and Ruby Sutton. He is survived by his wife, Ann; brother, Clinton Lanier; and several beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private entombment was held in the mausoleum at Tyler’s Rose Hill Cemetery.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand. Who marked off its dimensions? Surely you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? On what were its footings set, or who laid its cornerstone— while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shout…
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.