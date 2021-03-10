Roy Tomlin
TROUP — Roy Tomlin, 70, of Bullard, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021, in Bullard, Texas. He was born January 6, 1951, in Tyler, Texas to the late Roy L. Tomlin and Maudine Love.
Funeral services for Roy Tomlin will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 12, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup with Reverend Joe Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Roy married the love of his life, Rosemary Bolton Tomlin, on March 18, 1968, in Emory. They raised four children and they enjoyed 51 years loving years together before she went to be with the Lord in 2019. He was a devoted father and grandfather; he loved his family with all of his heart. Roy enjoyed traveling with Rosemary and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors, carpentry, woodworking, and playing games. Roy retired from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department as Patrol Sergeant after 28 years. He was a recipient of the Sheriff Departments Medal of Honor Award in 2006 for acts of valor while saving a fellow deputy’s life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Tomlin, mother, Maudine Love, father, Roy L. Tomlin, and brother, Billy Tomlin.
He is survived by his 4 children, Roy Jr. Tomlin and wife Brandy of Troup, Brian Tomlin and wife Sandy of Flint, Ashley Rowe and husband Justin of Tyler, and Amber Lipp and husband Brian of Bullard; 9 grandchildren, Courtney, Chealsey, Caitlin, Brian, Regan, Denver, Reese, Hunter, and Addison; 2 great-grandchildren, Kaden Mayo and Carter Mayo; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Pallbearers will be James Turner, William Steinmiller, Brad Langford, Jordan Hill, John Cares, and Edward Brown.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Tomlin, Hunter League, Denver Rowe, Kaden Mayo, and Ross Mayo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
