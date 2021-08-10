Roy Lyles
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Roy Lyles, 86 of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11 am. The service will be held at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company with Elder Finis Daniels serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED/ The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Lyles was born on March 17, 1935 and transitioned on August 6, 2021. He attended school and church in Palestine, Texas and retired from Tyler Pipe Industry after 40 years of service. Left to cherish his memories are his spouse of 52 years of marriage; Ruby Johnson Lyles of Tyler, son; Delton Key of Dallas, daughters; Beverly Martin and LaTonya Lyles both of Tyler, sister; Mary Lyles of Compton, California, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.