General Roy Hood passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Tyler. He was born October 24, 1927 in Garden Valley to the late General Ottis and Emma Gertrude Kibby Hood. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and worked for T P & L as a lineman and crew foreman and retired as a Patrolman.
He was a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church. One of his greatest joys was when he and his wife served for The Volunteers Christian Builders for several years, which he was the crew foreman for 20 years. He was a devout Christian who loved God and his family.
Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean in 2012; by a daughter, Renee Deleon; sister, Irene McCoy; brothers, Earl Hood and Alfred “Slim” Murphy. Survivors include sons, Bill and wife, Jinny Hood of Irving and Buster Hood of Tyler; daughters, Linda Sondag and husband, Gene of Grand Prairie, Kathy Franklin and Husband, Scott of Tyler and Peggy Seals and husband, Colbert of Lubbock; sister, Dean Payne of Manvel; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VCB’s (Volunteer Christian Builders, 340 Georgia Ann Drive, Pleasanton, Tx. 78064).