Roy Edwin Cagle
TYLER — Services for Roy Edwin Cagle, 90, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Lyles officiating. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Cagle passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Bullard. He was born August 2, 1932 in Tyler to Lee Roy Cagle and Annie Dell Cagle.
Roy was a cattle auctioneer for over 40 years and a member of the East Texas Cattlemen Association. He covered all of the East Texas area and went to Coushatta, Louisiana every Wednesday.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy J. Cagle; daughter, Sherry Jean Ivy; brother, Jerry Cagle; and sister, Judy Cagle Malone. He is survived by his loving family including his son, Edwin Wayne Cagle; daughter, Pam England North; sister, Martha Elliot Walker; grandchildren, Roy Neil Ivy, Bart England and his wife Jenny, Bridget England, Clint Cagle and his wife, Susan, Luke Cagle and wife Betty; and many great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bart England, Roy Ivy, Luke Cagle, Clint Cagle, Kelby Ballew, Travis Peppin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Stanger, Wyatt England, and Jarrad Hollis.