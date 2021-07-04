Rowland D. Saunders
EL PASO — Rowland D. Saunders went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 24, 2021 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on April 27, 1932 to Rowland and Doris Saunders in Miami, Florida.
Rowland graduated from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, then attended the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 with the Military Police. He finished his tour of duty in Augsburg, Germany.
On October 22, 1955 Rowland married the love of his life, Joan Cook in Miami, Florida. Together they raised two daughters, Laurie and Nancy. They moved to Dallas, Texas where he worked for the Palm Beach Company as the Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Division for 33 years. In 1992, he and Joan moved to Tyler, Texas. In Tyler they volunteered with the soup kitchen through Green Acres Baptist Church for 20 years and were members of the John Child Fellowship Class at Green Acres.
The last few years of his life, Rowland suffered from Alzheimer’s and lived in a memory care facility in El Paso. Although he often struggled to remember names and details, his love for the Lord and his family remained strong. When his wife, daughters, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren visited he was full of smiles. He always asked to pray with his loved ones and was encouraged when his family read scriptures to him or played him hymns.
In his Bible next to Proverbs 3, Rowland made a note that said, “What we leave in our children is more important than what we leave them.” His legacy of kindness, humility, and service will live on in his family for many generations.
Rowland is survived by his wife Joan Saunders of El Paso, sister Barbara Jean Janzer of Murrayville, GA, his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Bill Pillsbury of El Paso, daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dave Finegan of Carrollton, TX, and grandchildren Justin Pillsbury (Caroline) of Tyler, TX, Chelsea Pillsbury Collins (Josh) of Albuqueruque, NM, Erin Pillsbury Mercurio (Zach) of Fort Collins, CO, Brad Pillsbury of Park City, UT, Jennifer Finegan Coleman (Caleb) of Rowlett, TX, John David Finegan (Stephanie) of Richardson, TX, and Chris Finegan of Carrollton, TX; as well as great-granchildren, Jay and Mac Pillsbury, Jack, Maggie, and Max Collins, Cove Coleman, Tapley and Jaxon Mercurio, and Buster, Canon, and James Finegan.