Rosemary Joy Fox-Dawson
FT. WORTH, TEXAS — Rosemary Joy Fox-Dawson, the kindest most loving person ever known, was called to our Lord on September 23, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Rosemary was born July 11, 1943 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Logan Hugh Fox and Allie Marie Brewer-Fox who preceded her in death. Rosemary sang like an angel and earned superior ratings in high school which led to a full music scholarship for college. She kindly declined the scholarship to focus on starting her family. She spent a majority of her life in retail and worked for Brookshires where customers would be an isle deep to wait for Rosemary to check them out. Rosemary devoted her life as a caregiver to her husband, Tom Dawson and her children. Her interests included watching football, cooking, singing, and spoiling her dogs. Rosemary was most proud of her children and grandchildren’s success. She never wanted to burden anyone with feeling like they had to take care of her, especially on her more challenging days. Her selflessness existed her whole life by putting others first and never shied away from being there for others. Rosemary was an incredible example of kindness, honesty, and extraordinary strength. She is survived by her children; Laura Lowrimore, Ricky Lowrimore, Tabitha Dawson, Jason Lowrimore, and Tim Dawson; grandchildren, Madison, Makala, Kaden, Ezra, Aspyn, William and Finnegan. Aside from the children she doted on, Rosemary is survived by Deanna Howard, Peggy Williams, and Judy Montgomery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Graveside services for Rosemary will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Lindale City Cemetery.