Rosemary Jane Fulghum Daniel
TYLER — Rosemary Jane Fulghum Daniel, 83, of Tyler, passed away July 6, 2021 in Tyler after a five year battle with dementia. She was born July 1, 1938 in Terrell to John Thomas and Billie Maye Brooks Fulghum.
Rosemary grew up in Terrell and married Richard Daniel in 1957. Rosemary was a member of Brookside Baptist Church in Myrtle Springs. She loved animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed music.
Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Wade Daniel; and her brother, Johnny Fulghum.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Richard Daniel of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and David Cutright of Bullard; four grandchildren: Jesse Daniel, Richard Cutright, Robert Cutright and Farron Daniel; and six great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
