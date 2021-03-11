Roselind Andree(Ray) Lamance
TYLER — Andree was born January 28, 1970 and joined the angels on March 4, 2021 at the age of 51.
She had several medical issues over the years, beginning when she was 8 months old, but rarely complained. At the time of her death, she was the Office manager for Damron A/C in Tyler. She really enjoyed her work, and the people she worked with. She was friends with everyone she met, and loved life.
She is survived by her parents, Shirley Little of Red Springs, and Errol and Step mother Charlotte Ray of Tyler, sister Renee Rogers, daughters Holly Adams of Big Sandy and her husband David, Meagan Hanna and husband Logan of Troup, and Step brother Brad Slater of Keller. Four grandchildren, Landon and Braxton Hopson, Lane and Rayleigh Hanna. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she has looked so forward to having two granddaughters, Rayleigh Hanna, born last month, and Andley Adams due to arrive later this month.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerry Lloyd Laymance in 2004.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Thursday March 10, 2020 at the Hudson Family Cemetery on Dixie Dr. by the airport conducted by Pastor Jeff Gage of Lanes Chapel Methodist in Tyler. Paul Bearers are Logan Hanna, David Adams, Jason Laymance, Chance Lowrimore, Brennan Eberhart, and Jeryd Eberhart.
