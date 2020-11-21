Rose Mary Johnson
MINEOLA — Services for Rose Mary Caddell Johnson has been scheduled for Sunday, November 22, 2020 1:00 pm at St. James CME Church with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating and Rev. Kevin Hawkins, Sr. eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Rose Mary Caddell was born February 10, 1944 in Mt. Enterprise, Tx. to Steve & Cleo Caddell. She was a graduate of Jackson High School. She received her Bachelors Degree from Texas College in 1968. Rose joined Bethel Temple COGIC at an early age. After her marriage to Johnny Johnson in 1965, she became a member of East Chapel CME Church. She served in many capacities as well as church musician for 50 years. She was also active in the Central Texas Conference. Rose was employed by Lindale ISD for 31 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles and Carl Caddell.
Rose Mary Caddell Johnson will forever remain in the hearts and minds of her husband of 55 years, Johnny, daughters Monica and Camille; grandaughter Ayanna and grandsons Ashton and Johnythan. Sisters Dorothy Wynn Martha Johnson, Doris Campbell and Peggy Elliot. One brother Steve Caddell, Jr. Many other friends and relatives who will miss her.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Saturday, 12-7:00pm.
