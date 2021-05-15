Rose Marie Turner
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX — Rose Marie (Wilcox )Turner, age 79, of Holly Lake Ranch, passed away on May 13, 2021. Visitation for Mrs. Turner will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Lowe-Gardner Chapel from 6:00- 8:00PM. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:30PM at First Baptist Church, Quitman with Brother Fred Morrow Officiating.
Rose was born on January 10, 1942 to parents James Wallace Wilcox and Mildred Wilcox in Wood County, where she spent most of her life. She married her forever love, Homer Turner Jr. on March 24, 1962. Rose was a homemaker who loved to cook, entertain family and friends, and play games (mostly bridge or Mah-Jong)! She was faithful former member of First Baptist Church Quitman.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Turner; parents, James and Mildred Wilcox; and 6 sisters, Jo Jenkins, Lona Mae Horton, Geraldine McIntosh, Ann Pinkston, Betty Thompson, and Patricia Taylor.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Tammie Rae Turner Barton and husband Wayne of Tyler, and Homer Scott Turner and wife Rhonda of Quitman; brother Paul “Buddy” Wilcox, and wife Nelda of Holly Lake Ranch; 3 sisters, Mildred Ross of Henderson, Mary Taylor of Quitman, and Glenda Tillman of Holly Lake Ranch; sister-in-law Betty Poe and husband Ron of Hideaway; 5 grandchildren, Zachary Barton and wife Heather of Arlington, Joshua Barton and wife Carley of Tyler, Bethany Carroll and husband Nathan of Tyler, Jeremy Turner of Frisco, and Megan Haugh and husband Hayden of Holly Lake Ranch; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family; and special friends Bob and Linda Hall.