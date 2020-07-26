Rose Marie Richardson
TYLER — Rose Marie Richardson
Memorial services for Rose Marie Richardson, 76, Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at National Revival Center, Tyler.
Mrs. Richardson passed away on July 21, 2020 in Tyler.
Rose Marie Richardson was born April 19, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Lewis Burks Jr. and Jeannette Margaret Tulina Burks. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Richardson; sister, Virginia Ann Burks; brother, Lewis Burks and son, Jerry Harrison.
Survivors include her five children, Larry Harrison Jr., Terri Palmer, Scotty Harrison, Dustin Harrison and Nancy Richardson; nine grandchildren, James Richardson, Ethen Melugin, Matthew Melugin, Maryann Melugin, Nevaeh Melugin, Haley Harrison, Nicholas Harrison, Alex Harrison and Alysa Harrison.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Possible conflicting rallies in Tyler Sunday
-
Tyler man, 66, 14th COVID death in Smith County
-
More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area, officials continue search to identify who is throwing the devices
-
Tyler parents struck child who died with belt, hands with multiple times, affidavit alleges
-
No Mind Game: Father-Son Team Takes 11-Foot Gator In Smith County