TYLER — Rose Marie Richardson
Memorial services for Rose Marie Richardson, 76, Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at National Revival Center, Tyler.
Mrs. Richardson passed away on July 21, 2020 in Tyler.
Rose Marie Richardson was born April 19, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Lewis Burks Jr. and Jeannette Margaret Tulina Burks. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Richardson; sister, Virginia Ann Burks; brother, Lewis Burks and son, Jerry Harrison.
Survivors include her five children, Larry Harrison Jr., Terri Palmer, Scotty Harrison, Dustin Harrison and Nancy Richardson; nine grandchildren, James Richardson, Ethen Melugin, Matthew Melugin, Maryann Melugin, Nevaeh Melugin, Haley Harrison, Nicholas Harrison, Alex Harrison and Alysa Harrison.

