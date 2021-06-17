Rosalie Robertson
FLINT — Rosalie Robertson passed away in her home in Tyler on June 11, 2021. She was 104 years old.
Rosalie was born on June 17, 1916, in Kilgore, Texas, to Zora and Mary Daisy Bamberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, D. C. Robertson; her parents, Zora and Mary Daisy Bamberg; and eight brothers and sisters, Docia, Lois, Alice, Mildred, Wilburn, Alvin, Clyde, and a brother who passed at birth.
Rosalie, known to many as Rosie or Mamaw, was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a retired educator and loved time spent with children. She had a heart of gold and if you spent any time with Rosie, you knew you were loved. For 70 years she was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Tyler, where she served as the first female elder and deacon, Sunday school teacher, a member of the Westminster Sunday School class, a member of the Presbyterian Women, and cheerfully volunteering many hours.
She is survived by son, Don Robertson of Flint; grandchildren, Patti and Stephen Wick of Katy, D’Anna and Mark Johnson of Canton, Kristina and Tracy Morris of Mineral Wells, and Joe Robertson of Hurst; twelve great grandchildren; and ten great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk Street, Tyler, Texas, with Stuart Baskin officiating.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.