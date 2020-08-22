Rosalie Davis

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. David Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Meador Cemetery in Smith County. Visitation is set for Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the Funeral Home.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Jr. Davis; his parents, Euel C. Davis and Melvina Davis; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lucille and George Sr. Weaver; sister, Annabel Rhodes and brothers, Johnny and George Weaver.
She is survived by her husband, JW Davis; her children, Thomas Davis, Rebecca Freeland, stepson, Tony Davis; grandchildren, Holly Pickens, Hailie Ayers, Cameron Davis, Cory Freeland, Christopher Boone, Madison Davis and Mckenna Davis and 12 great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tony Davis, Thomas Davis, Cory Freeland, William Kindred, Rodney Rains and Stephen Till.
Rosalie served her Lord, Jesus Christ all her life. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for Wal-Mart for 28 years in the fabrics dept.
She was always involved in church as a secretary, as well as teaching Sunday School and a prayer warrior for many. Rosalee loved to sew clothes and blankets to give as gifts to many. She loved to sing karaoke and travel from the East to the West Coast. She always had a camera at hand to take pictures for any and all occasions.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.