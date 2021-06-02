Rosalie A Hill
TYLER — Services for Rosalie Hill age 82, of Tyler, will be held on June, 3rd, at 1:00pm at Burks Walker Tippet with Jeremy Jones officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Rosalie passed away on May, 30th at UT Health- Tyler.
Rosalie Hill was born in St. Louis on October 6, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri. As a teenager she moved to Tyler with her Mother (Mildred), Father (William) and sisters Wilma and Doloris.
Rosalie married William E. (Bo) Hill on June 11, 1957. Bo & Rosalie enjoyed traveling America from coast to coast for many years.
She was a devoted Christian and long-time member of Green Acers Baptist Church. A loving wife, mother, & friend to all that knew her, Rosalie was the matriarch of the Hill Family. Her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her father William Zimmerman and mother Mildred Zimmerman.
Rosalie is survived by: William E. (Bo) Hill, Tina Kast, Mary Helena Smith, Will Hill, Julie Kast, Brandon Hill & Mallory Hill
Pallbearers will be: Butch Rakestraw, Dale Smith, Mark Stinecipher, Floyd Davis, Gary Blevins, & Brad Childers.
Visitation is scheduled from (5-7) on (Wednesday June 2, 2021) at (Tyler).
If desired, memorials may be made to (name of any desired).
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Election administrator jailed as employees drank colon cleanser
-
Emma Lambert, sidelined by medical condition, ready to join Bullard for state tournament trip
-
With two state tournaments apiece, Bullard coaches team up hoping to lead Lady Panthers to softball title
-
Big Sandy man killed while trying to hold mattress in truck bed
-
Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday