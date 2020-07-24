Roosevelt Bernard Chester
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Roosevelt Bernard Chester of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 AM at Lawrence Cemetery on County Road 26, Tyler with Rev. Samuel R Smith presiding eulogist. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Roosevelt Chester was born on October 24, 1955 to Travis Nathaniel Chester and Gladys Mae Mayfield Chester. He was the fourth child born of his siblings, and affectionately known as “Bernard”, “Nard”, “Nardy”, or “Rose” to his family and close friends. He served in the U.S. Army 1974 to 1977. Upon returning home, he began working at Ingersoll Rand, formally known as Trane. After 33 years, he retired and served as a volunteer on the Lawrence Cemetery Committee.
After a lengthy illness Roosevelt departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital Tyler. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Gwendolyn Joy Chester Kinnard.
Roosevelt leaves behind to cherish his memories, Uncle Alvin Mayfield, Aunt Doris Faye Chester, two brothers, Travis Lee Chester Jr. and Clyde Phillips; Sisters, Patricia Chester Boyd, Harriet Chester Lagrone and Marvis Chester Melontree . Brother in law Ed Kinnard. He was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home of Friday, 12 noon to 8 pm.
