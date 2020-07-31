Mr. Harris passed away on July 29, 2020 in Brownsboro.
Ronny Keith Harris was born January 31, 1941 in LaRue, Texas, the son of Buford S. Harris and Aline Couch. He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Chandler. Ronny worked as a senior administrator for the Port Arthur Independent School District for 40 years and later served as a two-time mayor of Brownsboro. He was an avid golfer, a long-time member of the Port Arthur and Athens Country Clubs and had a successful club sales and repair business. He will be missed by all those he knew and loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Harris; son, Greg Harris and wife Stacy of The Woodlands; three sisters, Jeline Perkins of Mesquite, Joy Green of Athens and Wanda Johnston and husband James of LaRue; brother, Jerry Harris and wife Georgia of Athens; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Rachel and Jared; extended family, Shari and Ed Galloway of Richmond, Virginia and nine nieces and nephews.
