Ronny Dean Fite
WHITEHOUSE — Ronny Dean Fite, born September 24th, 1953 in Tyler to Henry Gus & Barbara Ann Fite passed Saturday, March 12th, 2022 in Tyler at the age of 68. Born in Tyler, Ronny graduated from Whitehouse High School and attended Tyler JR College where he earned his Associates degree & later in life attended Kilgore college. After graduating, he began his 41+ years of service for the City of Whitehouse. His service included Smith County Deputy, Lake Tyler Patrol Officer, City Manager & Chief of the volunteer fire department. He had a heart to serve others and spent the majority of his life doing so. He retired from Martin Trucking Company out of Troup just two years ago. Ronny enjoyed spending time with friends and family, as well as riding his Harley Davidson. He was a church member at Pleasant Hill Baptist church in Whitehouse for many years. Ronny was preceded in death by his parents Henry Gus & Barbara Ann Fite as well brothers Bobby & Tommy Fite. Ronny is survived by his children, Joshua & Jordan Cogburn & Madelyn (Fite) Spriggs. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren- Yasmine Santiago, Isabella Sifuentes, Ian Cogburn, Natalia Raczynska, Alex Cogburn, & Riley Spriggs. He was one of six siblings survived by brothers Larry Fite and wife Kay, Buddy Fite and wife Chelle, sister Sherry Fite & sister-in-laws Kimbra Warren & Marie Fite. He also had many loved nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Ronny’s life will be held on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at 10 AM. The location will be at Lake Tyler Marina Resort, 18183 Concession Road in Whitehouse. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may bless someone in need in memory of Ronny.