Ronnie Wayne Orr, Sr.

Graveside Services for Ronnie Orr, Sr. will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 15, 2021, at Mason Cemetery, Arp with Jerry Hanson and Mark Hayes officiating.
Ronnie Retired from the University of Texas at Tyler after 28 years as Supervisor. He touched many lives; he never met a stranger. He loved his family with all of his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents Durwood and Willie Orr, Grandparents Gladis and Ralph Reed, Brothers Tommy and Bill Orr of Camden, AR.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Orr of Troup; 3 Children, Debbie “Deb” Forst of Troup, Melissa Hayes and husband Mark of Overton, Ronnie Wayne Orr, Jr. and wife Penny of Arp. His siblings, sisters, Judy McClelland, Carolyn Johnson, brother Charles of Camden, AR, brother James Orr of Tyler and sister Paula Waller of Phoenix, AZ. As well as many nieces and nephew. Mr. Orr adored his grandchildren Justin Kutscherousky and wife Sara of San Antonio, Ryan Moore and wife Tiffany, Christian Oliver and husband William, Hunter Orr, Brittany Sieber and husband Scotty, Morgan Orr, Logan Hanna and wife Meagan, Ariel Orr and Gage Hayes. Great Grand Children Christopher, Sidney and Cole Moore, Bubba, Bentley and Kinsley Oliver, Bryant, Brody and Brant Sieber, Michael Holder and Lane Hanna and looking forward to the arrival of sister Rayleigh all of Arp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Pallbearers are Ryan Moore, Logan Hanna, Mark Hayes, Scotty Sieber, Hunter Orr, Justin Kutcherousky, honorary pallbearers are Christopher Moore, Tanner Wilson and Justin Sherwood.