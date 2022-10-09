Ronnie Van Baugh
TYLER — Ronnie Van Baugh, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the comfort of his home after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Teresa Baugh. They shared 29 years of partnership together.
Born in Hollis, Oklahoma on September 21, 1944, to Rev. Frank and Christine Baugh. He loved riding horses, reading, and engaging in philosophical debates. Ronnie was very accomplished in the area of academia and acquired several degrees and accolades throughout his life. He decided to make a successful career as a trial attorney in Tyler, Texas, after receiving his Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Texas Tech School of Law. He practiced law until his retirement in 2010. He also attended Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler, TX.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother Lonnie Clyde Baugh.
He is survived by his spouse Teresa Baugh of Tyler, Texas and son Ronnie and Kristine Baugh and their children Megan (husband Dylan) and Carson of Edmond, OK, daughter Christi Baugh-Ferrill and children Caleb and Colin of Edmond, OK, stepdaughter Emily and Chad Nix and their children Addison and Asher of Tyler, TX and stepson Eric and Liz Bilby and their daughter Luna of Tyler, TX and sisters Mary Wilkinson and Becky Lasiter of Moore, OK and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
There will be a private family memorial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
“In memory of Ronnie Van Baugh”
The Hospice of East Texas
4111 University Blvd
Tyler, Texas 75701
www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
