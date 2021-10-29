Ronnie Caddell
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Ronnie Caddell, 62 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1 pm in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Marcus Jackson, Sr. serving a eulogist. The services are under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr Caddell was born on November 4, 1958 and transitioned on October 20, 2021. Left to cherish his memories are sons, Antonio Henry of Tyler and Ronnie Caddell of Houston; daughter, Sheronda Mosley of Tyler; brothers, Bobby Don Caddell, Henry James Caddell, Jr., Michael Caddell, Matoya Caddell and Marion Caddell all of Tyler; sisters, Shannon Caddell of Tyler and Greta Caddell of Fort Worth, twenty one grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.