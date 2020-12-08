Ronnie Bogue
VAN — Services for Ronnie Bogue will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Pruitt Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at Union Chapel Cemetery with Wade McMillan officiating. Visitation will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Ronald Arthur Bogue was born August 20, 1933 in Galena, Texas. He had been a resident of the Van area most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He started his teaching career in Carthage, and the taught at Van High School for 33 years. He was recently inducted into the Teacher Hall of Fame for Van ISD. He loved his family and students very much.
Ronnie passed away at the age of 87 on December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Arthur Bogue and Hazel Redfern Bogue, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Dawn Bogue.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt & Aprille Bogue of Grand Saline; daughter, Medeanna Bogue of Tyler; grandchildren, Justin, Juleigh, Kloee, Jeffrey, Josh, Parke, Ashli and Thomas; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronnie Bogue Scholarship Fund at Texas Bank and Trust.
Pallbearers will be: Freddie Jones, Mark McClanahan, Brady Pennington, Bill Bogue, Leslie Goode and Brett Morrison.
