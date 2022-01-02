Ronald (Ronnie) Dean Dickson
FLINT — Ronald (Ronnie) Dean Dickson age 63, went from his home in Flint, Texas to his Eternal life with Christ on December 30, 2021. Ronnie was born on January 27, 1958 in El Campo, Texas. He graduated from Troup High School. He was a millwright at Kelly Springfield / Goodyear Tire plant in Tyler for 23 years. He was a Christian, a brother, a loving husband, a father, a grandfather, and a carpenter. He loved to travel, build furniture, Jeeping and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Ronnie was preceded in death by his son Nathaniel Dean Dickson, parents Artie and Dorothy Dickson. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Kimberly Dickson, his daughter and son in law, Jessica and John Meyers, his granddaughter Haylee Meyers, his grandson Nathan Meyers, his brother and sister in law David and Rhonda Dickson, three nephews Shannon Dickson, Chris and Nicole Dickson, Mark and Christi Dickson, and four great nieces and nephews. Memorial Service TBD.