Ronald Paul Thompson
HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Ron passed away on August 13, 2022. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on January 17, 1938. Ron was raised in Irving, Texas, where he met and married his high school sweetheart Loydeen Holland, his wife of 57 years. Loy passed away in 2014. Ron was also predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Mabel Thompson and his brother, Duane Thompson.
Ron is survived by his wife of 8 years, Jeweldine Hughes Thompson from Holly Lake Ranch, his three children, Jeri Neely (Shawn) from The Villages, Florida, Rick Thompson (Nancy) from Plano, Texas, and Gary Thompson (Dawn) from Murphy, Texas. He also has 6 grandchildren that he loved wholeheartedly, Shelby Thompson, Holland Jezek (Mark), Tyler Neely, Cooper Thompson, Baxter Thompson, and Mitchel Thompson. With his marriage to Jeweldine, Ron was blessed with the addition of her family to his own. He opened his heart to them and was loved deeply in return.
In 1961 Ron graduated from Texas Tech University where he earned an industrial engineering degree. He then built a successful career in the heating and air conditioning business. He owned and operated Climate Systems in Plano for over 20 years. In 2003, he and Loy retired and moved to Holly Lake Ranch. He enjoyed woodworking projects, gardening and building things with his hands. He was frequently involved in helping friends and neighbors with home improvement projects. Ron was a devoted Christian and served for many years as both a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved the fellowship of First Baptist Church in Plano, and Holly Brook Baptist Church at Holly Lake. His wise counsel, his twinkling eyes, and his quite grace will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, at Holly Brook Baptist Church, 3219 S. FM 2869, Hawkins, Texas. Visitation begins at 9 am, and the funeral at 10:00 am. A graveside ceremony will follow at Holly Tree Cemetery.
Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to Holly Brook Baptist Church. Please include a note that the donation is for the Texas Baptist Men (TBM) disaster relief in honor of Ron.