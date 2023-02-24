Ronald Mark Milam, Sr.
WHITEHOUSE — Ronald Mark Milam, Sr., passed away on February 20, 2023 at his home in Whitehouse, Texas. He was born on August 25, 1952 in Houston, Texas to James Willoughby Milam, III, and Ruth Louise Dorries Milam.
Ron graduated from Jesse H. Jones High School in Houston, Texas in 1970. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin. There he met and married the love of his life, Janet Lynne Godfrey. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1975 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Ron and Janet settled in Houston, Texas after college. There they had three sons. From 1975 to 1994 Ron worked for Monarch Paper Company, becoming Vice President of Fine Paper Marketing.
In 1995 Ron and his family moved to East Texas. From 1995 to 1997 he started and ran his own business, Summit Paper Company. In 1997 he began working as legal administrator for the Wilson Law Firm, a position he would hold until his retirement in December 2022.
Ron was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and co-worker. All who knew him loved him and knew they could depend on him. More than anything, Ron loved spending time on his ranch with his family.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Janet Lynne Milam; his son, Ronald Mark Milam, Jr., and wife, Amy Milam, and their daughter, Megan Elizabeth Milam; his son, Matthew Thomas Milam and wife, Chelsea Lynn Milam; his son, James Michael Milam, wife, Alaina Kathleen Milam, and their sons, Samuel Godfrey Milam and Eric Joseph Milam; his brother, Michael Louis Milam and wife, Linda Gale Milam, and their children, Scott Milam and wife, Joy Milam; and Misty Berger and her husband, Wade Berger.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Whitehouse Food Pantry, c/o Whitehouse Methodist Church 405 W Main St, Whitehouse, TX 75791. Please specify “Whitehouse Food Pantry” on any donations.