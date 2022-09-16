Ronald M. Slauenwhite
TYLER — Services for Ronald M. Slauenwhite, 87, of Tyler Tx will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Jerry Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Slauenwhite passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Tyler. He was born December 13, 1934, in Hartford, CT to Maurice and Helena Slauenwhite.
Ronald was an active member of The Gideons International for many years. He was a Nationwide Insurance agent for 30 years and served two years in the United States Army. After retirement he was active in Baptist church missions, the Civitans, and Optimist Club, and volunteering at Bacone College in Muskogee, OK. He was inducted into the Nationwide Hall of Fame in 1998. He also received an Honorary Masters Degree from Bacone College.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 65 years, Nancy Slauenwhite; daughter, Pam Hinton and her husband Mike; daughter, Liz Frazier and her husband Jerry; grandchildren, Stephanie Cassada and husband Roy, Nick Hinton and wife Brianna, Alex Frazier and wife Inna; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hinton, Jerry Frazier, Spencer Seeley, Alex Frazier, Roy Cassada, and Mike Hickcox.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (www.gideons.org/donate).