Ronald Levy Biggs
HIDEAWAY — Memorial services for Ronald Levy Biggs, 73, of Hideaway will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Turrentine officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Biggs passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Tyler. He was born April 25, 1948, in Gilmer to Levy and Sybil Pollard Biggs.
Ronald graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1966. He attended Paris Junior College and East Texas State University. Ronald was an insurance agent and a member of the Life Underwriter’s Association.
He loved all sports but enjoyed playing racquetball, tennis, and golf. He married Dianna in 1970 after dating through high school and college. The loves of his life were Dianna and his furry animals: Beau, Betsey, and Anna Bella.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Elwanda White, and his brother, Lyndall Biggs. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of over 50 years, Dianna Gaddis Biggs; brother-in-law, Robert White; sister-in-law, Betty Biggs; brother-in-law, Gary Gaddis and wife Candi; nieces and nephews, Jason Biggs, Ron Whilley, Amy Gaddis, Amber Gaddis and Jennifer Schmidt; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701, (alzalliance.org) or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).