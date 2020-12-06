Ronald E. Wilson
TYLER — Graveside services for Ronald E. Wilson, 74, of Tyler are 1:00 p.m. Monday Dec. 7th at Meador Cemetery with the Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson passed away November 30, 2020 in Tyler after a lengthy illness. He was born May 7, 1946, in Tyler to the late Daniel Preston Wilson, Sr. and Cleo B. Williams Wilson. He was a long time member of Pleasant Hills Baptist Church. Ron graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Tyler Jr. College and The University of North Texas after which he spent over 40 years as a petroleum landman. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Daniel Preston Wilson, Jr. and sister, Barbara Smith.
He is survived by his many friends he made over his lifetime. Ron wanted to express his gratitude to the caregivers at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home for the love and compassion shown to him during his stay there.
If desired, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 St. Hwy 110 S. Tyler 75707 or to Meador Cemetery Assn, P.O. Box 601, Whitehouse, 75791.
