Ron L. Evans
FRANKSTON — Ron L. Evans, 76, of Frankston, passed away on September 28, 2021. He was born in Pittsburg, Texas on October 18, 1944 to Leon and Juanita (Corley) Evans. Ron graduated from Texas A& M University in 1968 with a Civil Engineering degree and worked for Exxon Company, U.S.A at the Baytown, TX refinery as a mechanical engineer. He retired in 1999 and moved to East Texas to enjoy the country life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish Ron’s memory are his longtime partner, Patricia Holitzke of Frankston; son, Ed Evans and wife Winna of Texarkana; daughters, Elaine Stein of Colton, NY and Amy Evans of Texarkana; and sister, Lorna Philips and husband Ed of Tyler. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
A family service will be scheduled at a later date.