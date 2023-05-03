Ron Avey
BIG SANDY — Ron Avey, 71, of Big Sandy, Texas died April 25, 2023. Ron was born on June 9, 1951 to Bethel and George Avey in Batesville, Arkansas.
Ron was a retired teacher and an active member of the Church of God Big Sandy. Prior to teaching, he worked for 27 years at Ambassador College in the landscaping and facilities departments. He was often seen in camo headed to the woods, wearing his black and gold Steelers garb or dressed up to attend various church functions. He was a lover of family, God and country. Ron was proceded in death by his parents Bethel and George Avey and his sister Sharon Burgin of Burleson. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Avey; daughter Sheila Alexander(Chuck) of Mixon, and son Buck Avey(Sarah) of Sacramento, CA. He is also survived by four grandchildren Kyle and Josh Alexander and Ben and Evelyn Avey. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on July 2, 2023 at the Church of God Big Sandy.