Roland Wayne Phillips
FRANKSTON — Roland Wayne Phillips was born May 12, 1940 and entered eternal life on January 22, 2021. He was 80 years old. A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Bro. Ron Ivy will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Wayne was baptized at First Baptist Church in Frankston at the age of 8 and was a member of the Evangelistic church in Frankston at the time of his death. He was the former owner of both Phillips Chevrolet Dealership in Frankston and Kilo’s Package Store. Before his passing, Wayne loved spending time at Phillips Ranch and Dairy. He was a loving, giving, and honest man of his word. Wayne dearly loved his family and was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Pauline (Donohoe) Phillips; son, Shannon Wayne Phillips and brother, Marvin Paul Phillips. Left to cherish Wayne’s memory are his wife of 58 years, Diane Phillips of Frankston; son, Rusty Phillip and wife Susan of Frankston; and sister-in-law, Mary Phillips of Tyler. Lovingly known as “My Wayne”, he will be missed by his grandchildren, Paige Phillips and Tyson Uhlig, Blake Phillips and wife Randi and Rustin Phillips and wife Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Cason, Riley and Jordyn. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Blake Phillips, Rustin Phillips, Cason Phillips, J.R. Newman, Logan Newman, Bryant Tidmore, Michael Tidmore, Tanner Tidmore and Russell Tapley. Honorary pallbearers are Lane Scarbrough, Mason Ellis, Roger McDonald, Charles Dickerson, Jerry Boles, Larry Q. House and Buster Hicks.
