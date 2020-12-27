Roland Lee Peer
TYLER — On December 18, 2020, Roland Lee Peer, 79 of Tyler, Texas, left this earthly world suddenly.
Roland was born to Walter L.L. Peer and Gail Peer Abercrombie in Miami, Florida, on December 31, 1940.
He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Left to cherish his memory are his wonderful and loving bride of 56 years, Margie Wills Peer of Tyler, TX; children, Debra Simmons of Winter Springs, FL, Lisa Peer McGregor and her husband Timothy of Slidell, LA, Walter S. Peer of Tyler, TX and Matthew Peer and his wife Kristi of Bullard, TX. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Garett McGregor and his wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Colton and Piper; Ian McGregor and his wife Veronica, great grandson James; Logan Peer and his wife Stephanie, Jackson Peer, Crosby Peer, Reese Peer and Carter Peer. Also, to carry on his legacy are his sister Sandra Medlecot; brother Mark Abercrombie, cousins, friends, neighbors, and other loving family members.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Walter Lincoln Peer, Walter Jackson Peer and Loretta Deacon.
Roland was a proud member of South Spring Baptist Church, Tyler TX
There will be a memorial to celebrate Roland’s life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.; South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. Highway 69 South, Tyler, TX 75703.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.