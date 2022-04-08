Roland Ernest Square
ST. LOUIS, MO — Services for Roland Square were held Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO.
Roland Ernest Square, first son of Ernest Austin Square and Gladys Mozell Waters-Square was born October 19, 1948 in Tyler, Texas.
Roland was a member of Miles Chapel CME Church in Tyler and he joined Scruggs Memorial CME Church in St. Louis..
Roland was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School Class of 1966. Following high school he attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Roland had many different careers, from an engineer on the railroad to Novelty Sales. Utilizing his creative abilities and love for people, he established Square One Realty, one of the top real estate firms in St. Louis. He employed over twenty one agents. After he closed the real estate firm, he successfully flipped countless residential homes and commercial properties. Once he retired, he spent an abundance of time riding and caring for his horses and participating in rodeos.
His gregarious personality, love for talking and sharing, drew people to him for advice. As the Past Grand Lecturer of the State of Missouri. Roland Square was a great source of information and mentorship with Acacia Lodge #166.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys Square and brother, Larry Wayne Square. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife Helen Square; son Adrian Duponte Square (Sherri) of St. Louis, MO. Daughters Chelsea Simone Square of St. Louis and Ginger Marie Harris of Nashville, TN. One sister Susie Deloris Square of Tyler, TX; uncle Napoleon Square Chapel Hill, TX; granddaughter Taylor Simone Square of Atlanta, GA.
Roland’s final resting place will be New Home Cemetery, Winona, TX.
Services can be viewed online visit www.ozellajfoster.com.