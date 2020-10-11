Roger Wallis
TYLER — A funeral Mass for Roger Orin Wallis, 82, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint with The Very Reverend James Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Wallis passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Tyler. He was born July 24, 1938 in Olla, LA to George Wallis and Martha Cain Wallis.
Roger was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. He graduated from La Salle High School in Olla. He spent 4 years in the US Coast Guard and was a 3rd class electrician mate. He held the position of under ground cable splicer with Pacific Gas and Electric Co., where he retired after 40 years.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Brzezinski Wallis, and the family of John M. Terrell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Freddie Warren, Ron Boyda, Steve Terrell, Nicholas Lewis, Terrell Sheedy, Steven Terrell, Chris Terrell and Eddie “Cookie” Freeman.
Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 18221 FM 2493, Flint, TX 75762
