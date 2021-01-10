Roger Keith Balzer
WHITEHOUSE — My ever loving, ever forgiving, adorable, dimpled, soul mate has gone on to be with his heavenly Father and his family and friends who have gone before him. Roger knew no strangers, always had a smile and handshake for everyone he met. His funny stories, his quirks, (not watching Green Bay play, he might jinx the game), his warm friendly smile, twinkle in his eyes were great comforts for many an AA’er during Roger’s 42 years of sobriety. He will be missed but not forgotten by everyone who knew him.
A memorial service for Roger Keith Balzer, 85, of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Pastor Matt Rose officiating.
Roger passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 23, 1935 in La Crosse, WI to Edward P. and Myrtle (Olson) Balzer.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.