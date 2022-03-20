Roger Dean Polan
TYLER — Roger Dean Polan, 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born on July 8th, 1948 in Dallas, Texas to Lee Roy Polan & Alice McCown Polan and graduated from Highland Park High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Texas and then went on to receive his Master’s Degree, cum laude, from the University of Texas at Austin. As a Psychotherapist and Social Worker, Roger provided comfort and support to those who needed him most. His kind, compassionate and empathetic nature, as well as his passion to help those sometimes forgotten and less fortunate, led him to a 40-year career within the field of counseling.In addition to his years of service as a Therapist, Roger was an avid amateur photographer and took numerous photos depicting the beauty he found in life. Roger loved to travel and his fondness for the culture, cuisine and simplicity of Mexico mirror that of his mantra for life. He also loved the game of golf, and especially the group of friends he played with on a regular basis. Roger loved nature; whether hiking, camping or simply relaxing on the back porch withhis dogs Sweetie and Gabby. Anyone who knew Roger would tell you that music brought him solace and his knowledge for all genres of music was legendary.Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Don Polan and Jason Polan.He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 23 years, son Matt Polan, wife Angela and grandson Brayden, daughter Emily Polan Randle, husband Brad and grandchildren Wynne, Tess and Nate, step-children, Owen Franklin, Nancy Shakespeare, husband Shaky and their children Benjamin, Tatum & Oliver, Margaret Hickl, husband Jeff and their children Patrick and Hattie. Poppy, as his grandchildren called him, loved his family and friends passionately and without judgement and will be missed by so many but never ever forgotten.Roger’s family is grateful for the loving care that he received at The Hospice of East Texas during the last days of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler Texas 75701. A Celebration of Roger’s life will occur at a later date.