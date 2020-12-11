Roger Dale Culland
FRANKSTON — Roger Dale Culland was born February 13, 1951 and entered eternal life on December 3, 2020. He was 69 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Garden Oaks Memorial Park in Berryville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Roger was a member of the Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396. He worked at Schlitz canning plant for over 40 years.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Susan McCann Culland.
He is survived by his daughters Mistie Culland and Shelley Hawkins, both of Houston; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Honored to be pallbearers are his grandsons Ian Hawkins and Christian Culland.
