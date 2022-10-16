Rodolfo (Rudy) Ramirez
TYLER — Services for Rodolfo (Rudy) Ramirez will be held at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, 423 S Broadway in Tyler Texas on Wednesday 10/19/22 at 10:30 AM
Rudy passed from this life on 10/4/22 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital where he was also born, on 01/11/1954. He was the 4th of 7 children, to Gilberto and Arabelia Ramirez.
Rudy called Tyler his home all his life and graduated from Chapel Hill High School. He followed in his father’s footsteps, choosing a career in the family restaurant business. He enjoyed playing classical guitar, fishing, and sharing funny stories with friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gilberto and Arabelia Ramirez, and Brother Tony Ramirez
He is survived by his wife Gabriella Hernandez Ramirez, 4 Children, Angie Downey, Ricky Ramirez, Alexander Ramirez and Benjamin Ramirez. 6 grandchildren, Christen Downey, Dylan Downey, Paige Downey, Cora Ramirez, Claire Ramirez, and soon to be here David Alexander Ramirez. Brothers Gilbert Ramirez, Gus Ramirez, sisters Bertha Garza, Ana Vela, Rosa Ramirez, and Martha Ramirez. Rudy was from a large family and also had many In-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins.