Rodney Roy DeLoach, Sr.
LONGVIEW — After a long life of service to his Lord, Rev. Rodney Roy De Loach, Sr. went to his heavenly home, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday. Born March 13, 1923 in Bodcaw, Arkansas to George and Ruth May De Loach, he was their 10th child. His parents, siblings, and his son, Rodney Roy De Loach, Jr. preceded him in death. Left to cherish and honor his memory are his wife of 72 years, Jo Ann De Loach and four children: Debra (and husband, Dr. Bob Beike;) Pam (and husband, Philip Mago;) Lisa (and her husband, Dr. John B. Ross, V;) and Dr. George Lee De Loach (and his wife, Laura;) eighteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
A proud veteran, Rodney served as a radio operator in the Navy in the Pacific during WWII conflicts, and later as a petroleum engineer and insurance agent in Texas and Louisiana before discovering his great calling as a preacher of the gospel. Rodney attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas graduating in 1961, before pastoring churches in Texas, Illinois, and Ohio. Even after retirement, he was consumed with sharing God’s great new throughout writing tracts, serving as an interim in churches, and ministering as a chaplain. Rodney and Jo Ann were long-time members of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler, Texas.
A family visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 3rd, at the Burks, Walker, Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler, Texas.
Memorials may be mailed to Southwestern Theological Seminary, P.O. Box 22500, Ft. Worth, Texas 76122 specifying “The Rodney and Jo AnnDe Loach Endowed Scholarship Fund.”
