Rodney Paul Rudd
TYLER — Rodney Rudd, 64, passed away suddenly on March 12, 2023, at his home in Tyler. He was born on December 8, 1958, in Tyler to Richard Rudd and Janice Pringle Rudd.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sara Jones, and two sisters-in-law, June Rudd and Jane Rudd. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Rhonda Rudd; his daughter, Callie Enriquez and husband Alfredo; his daughter, Kayla Glasscock and husband Josh; his daughter, Haley Muran and husband Dedo; and eleven grandkids: Cale Caruthers and his wife Keely, Cayden Caruthers, Tristan Enriquez, Corbin Glasscock, Lainey Enriquez, Liam Enriquez, Lucan Enriquez, Jaxson Glasscock, Leiken Enriquez and Brennen Muran. He is also survived by his brothers, Ricky Rudd, Ross Rudd and his wife Tammy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rodney was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1977. After graduation, Rodney began working at Rudd Plumbing, his family’s business, he worked his way up from apprentice to master plumber and eventually became co-owner with his brothers and went from Vice-President to President of the company. After his retirement, in 2019, he continued to work by creating his own business, Double R Equipment, where he found joy by doing some of his favorite activities...driving tractors and playing in the dirt. He was a man that loved the Lord, loved his wife, loved his family, and loved his dog, Brody! He was loved by many, respected by all and will be greatly missed by everyone.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Rudd Family Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Rudd officiating. Pallbearers will be Rodney’s three sons-in-law and eight grandsons.