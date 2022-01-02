spotlight Rodney Milstead Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney MilsteadLAWTON — Services for Rodney Milstead will be held on January 8 at noon at Green Lawn Cemetery in Port Arthur. Mr. Milstead was born on September 13, 1931 and passed away on December 20, 2021. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.2.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” Newspaper Ads TX CASA Subscriber 1/2 WHO WE ARE TMT Gun Show Jan 8 & 9 BlockBuster Package Multi-Media Marketing Bundle After Cremation Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle 5thStPedCovidVac PH7719-3533 Bulletin Trending Topics theLotter.com: $483 Million New Year's Day Powerball Sends Texans Online UT Tyler student sets bench press world record at Mr. Olympia Catherine "Cassie" Ray Commentary: Texas teams' resolution should be to make the CFP Gentle giant Beau available for adoption at Pets Fur People