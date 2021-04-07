Rodger Dale Chapman
TYLER — Services for Rodger Chapman, 74, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor Scout of TBC officiating.
Tyler Biker Church will escort him to his final resting place. He will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Rodger passed away on April 5, 2021 at home. Rodger was born April 6, 1946 in Tyler to Elise Marsh.
He was married to Debra Chapman for 39 years and worked as a furniture builder, butcher, auction house owner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, church and giving people a hard time.
Rodger was preceded in death by his mother, Elise Marsh and father, Leo Allen; grandparents, Mamoni and Daddy Sabe and mother-in-law, Leona Commons.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Debra Chapman and 5 children, Rodger Chapman II and wife Cheryl, Rhonda,
Becky Chambliss and husband Brian, Scott Daniels and wife Tara and Brady Daniels and wife Janaye; 24 grandkids and 9 great- grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Daniels, Dylan Chapman, Hayden Daniels, Austin Daniels, Landon Daniels, Dakota Davenport, Cody Williams and Jacoby Bogue.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Godlock, Ethan Chambliss, Eli Daniels, Zack Moore, Jacob Moore, Hayden Andreason, Casey Lowdermilk and Austin Reed.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
