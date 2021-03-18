ROD Wayne Cook
TYLER — Rod Wayne Cook, 74, resident of Tyler, TX passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Hospice care.
Rod was born August 20, 1946 in Danville, IL to Ray & Louise Cook. He grew up & went to school in Danville, IL. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 4 yrs working in Procurement, & married his wife Evelyn of 53 years on June 2, 1967. They moved to Tyler, TX where Rod began a successful career in Sales.
He is survived by his wife , Evelyn Cook (Wright), daughter Kristie Osbon & son-in-law Glenn Osbon of Jonesboro, LA; four grandchildren: Lauren Miller, Hunter Miller, Callie Adelfio and Emmah Adelfio; two great-grandchildren: Cash Davis & Sally Davis, all of Tyler, TX & two sisters: Mary Cook of Bullard, TX & Ronda Griffith of Starville, TX
He was preceded in death by his parents; Clarence Ray Cook and Wanda Louise Cook.
There will be a memorial service at Rose Heights Church of God on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amer. Kidney Foundation.
 
 