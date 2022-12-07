Roberta Jones White McCullough
JACKSONVILLE — Roberta Jones White Mccullough was born September 30, 1945, in Smith County, Texas and went to her eternal rest on December 4, 2022, after a brief illness.
Roberta graduated from Whitehouse High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and later received her Business Degree at Southwestern College in Waxahachie, Texas. Roberta retired as the Office Manager from Panel Processing of Jacksonville, Texas after 33 years. Roberta was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution “DAR”. She was a member for 10 years of the T. L. Walker Singers of Jacksonville, Texas. Her church affiliation was with New Hope Baptist and Benson Memorial Church both of Jacksonville, Texas. She loved her work at New Hope as a Bible Study Teacher, Sunday school teacher, and Assistant Church Secretary. She would often talk about the joy she had at Benson and New Hope where she wrote and directed the Christmas plays for several years.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Jane Jones, brothers, Robert Jones, Jr. and Richard Jones, sister, Katie Dickey, husband, Frenchell White, and husband, Wayne Earl “Fry” Mccullough.
She leaves to cherish her memories...
Loving son, Lorenza Mccullough of Jacksonville, Texas; daughter, Sherry Mccullough of Tyler, Texas; three sisters, Hazel Jernigan of Whitehouse, Texas; Charline Williams of Bullard, Texas; and Lois (Clem) Hopkins of Tennessee Colony, Texas; brother, Rex (Bonnie) Jones of Jacksonville, Texas; special friends, Gwen Johnson; Evelyn Sessions, and Yolanda Holsome.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Elder Kenneth Cain officiating. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.